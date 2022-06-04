Citigroup Inc. Sells 236,658 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 236,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NOV by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,733 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in NOV by 605.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 803,249 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NOV by 20.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 450,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NOV opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NOV’s payout ratio is -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

