Citigroup Inc. Buys 33,723 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 997.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 126,382 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 310,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 120,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

INBX stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $450.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

