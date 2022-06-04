Citigroup Inc. Buys 42,550 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $390.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.