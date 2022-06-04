Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zuora by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zuora by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,327,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 132,341 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 952,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,537,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after buying an additional 114,021 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.14. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 over the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

