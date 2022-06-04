Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,135 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.69. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $882.61 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.20.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,161,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,358.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $148,474.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 533,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,822 shares of company stock worth $740,554. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

