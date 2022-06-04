Citigroup Inc. Buys 24,254 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Certara by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,631,352 shares of company stock worth $31,155,966. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

