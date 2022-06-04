Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veritex by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Sughrue bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,815 shares of company stock worth $659,050. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

