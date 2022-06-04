10,580 Shares in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 67,006 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,942,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 118,701 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 264,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 192,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

GPMT opened at $10.98 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 140.85%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

