Citigroup Inc. Buys 31,666 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,666 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.