Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,510,000 after buying an additional 44,066 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,490,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

