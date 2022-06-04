Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Sleep Number worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 312.6% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after buying an additional 248,550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 54.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after buying an additional 169,098 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $3,042,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 20.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNBR. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

