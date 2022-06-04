Citigroup Inc. Buys New Shares in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $20,270,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $13,091,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,437,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,000.

Shares of LGSTU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

