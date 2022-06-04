Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLDL opened at $9.08 on Friday. Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

