12,703 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 73.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

ATEC stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $753.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 70,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,362,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,100 shares of company stock worth $83,024 and have sold 271,630 shares worth $2,141,374. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

