Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Canoo were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Canoo in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Canoo in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canoo by 39.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Canoo in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOEV opened at $3.32 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $798.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

