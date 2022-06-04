Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $172,000 Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 287,230 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $14,526,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

