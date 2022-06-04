Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 694.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFLY. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $683.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 115.98%. The company had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Robbins purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $88,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

