BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 506.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRSP. Bank of America started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

In other BrightSpire Capital news, CEO Michael Mazzei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $402,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Palame acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,284.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

