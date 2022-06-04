Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $160,000 Stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

BNGO opened at $1.66 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 450.73%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

