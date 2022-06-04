Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $2.99 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $647.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

