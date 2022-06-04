Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,804 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

