Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,577 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 236,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 237,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,578 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARR opened at $7.62 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $786.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 128.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.07%.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

