Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $853.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 8,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,395.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kearny Financial (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.