Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 10,874 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,909,000 after acquiring an additional 103,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 80,274 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares in the company, valued at $673,611.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VNDA opened at $10.15 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $573.37 million, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

