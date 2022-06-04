Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 8,541.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOTV shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NOTV stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

In other Inotiv news, COO James Harkness acquired 38,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

