Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $177,000 in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Ellington Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.68 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $941.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 63.71%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

