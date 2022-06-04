Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Peter Aggersbjerg Sells 1,797 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,336,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Aggersbjerg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,298.90 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,168.31 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,301.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,426.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 59,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,265,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

