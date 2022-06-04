HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSE VOYA opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

