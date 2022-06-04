Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,695,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 992,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 353,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 319,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 381,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 163,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $25.42.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other news, COO Cary Devore acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,376 shares of company stock worth $729,833. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.