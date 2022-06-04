HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 319,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $8,104,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 46.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 84,811 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $9,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.20.

RNR stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day moving average is $156.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -30.52%.

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.