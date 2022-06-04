Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $192,000 Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,757 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFSL stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.46. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $22.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 470.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

