HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

CDAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK opened at $2.55 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.47. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 145.22% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

