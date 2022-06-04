Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yext were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yext by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Yext by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,710,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 338,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in Yext by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 325,757 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $665.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.