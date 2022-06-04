HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 375,704 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 576,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 218,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE FIX opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $885.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.98%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

