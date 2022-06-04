Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,554,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.53. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

