Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $191,000 in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $15.45 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

