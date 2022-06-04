HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $248,000 Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

