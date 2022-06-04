Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $194,875.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $989.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.93%.

GLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

