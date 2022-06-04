Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $1,258,492.58 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,258,492.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,385,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,709,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MP. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

