Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,432,928.09 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,928.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,572,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,345,288.92.

On Friday, May 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $1,745,303.04.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,281.66.

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $932,122.40.

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $1,331,246.91.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $1,202,957.42.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 148.6% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 606,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 362,643 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 19.3% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

