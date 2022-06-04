Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.97% of Wayside Technology Group worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WSTG opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.77. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

In related news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

