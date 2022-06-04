HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,786.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLAB opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.78.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. Cowen decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

