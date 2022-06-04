HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 698.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.90. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

