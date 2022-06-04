HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

NASDAQ MNDO opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. MIND C.T.I.’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

About MIND C.T.I. (Get Rating)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.