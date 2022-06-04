HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,969 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 243,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

SAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

