HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,746,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,184,000 after buying an additional 91,198 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,760,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after buying an additional 73,278 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 68,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $49.16 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $56.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92.

