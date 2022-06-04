HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 491 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2,327.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCEB opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $75.48.

