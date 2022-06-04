HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 563 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 878,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 510,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 515,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 435,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,386,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 in the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.46, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

