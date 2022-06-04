Reviewing E2open Parent (ETWO) and Its Rivals

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare E2open Parent to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for E2open Parent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00 E2open Parent Competitors 786 3371 5074 107 2.48

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 62.58%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 70.33%. Given E2open Parent’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E2open Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -38.96% -3.73% -2.33% E2open Parent Competitors -37.83% -1,420.07% -5.88%

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $425.56 million -$165.78 million -9.37 E2open Parent Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -30.11

E2open Parent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

E2open Parent rivals beat E2open Parent on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

