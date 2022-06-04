10,464 Shares in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HNDL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 241,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 125,178 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 86,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

